Richard C. Schreffler, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard C. Schreffler, age 72, died at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at his home.

He was born May 1, 1947, in Salem, son of the late Merle, Sr. and April (Weyand) Schreffler.

He worked as an assembler for 30 years at Chester Hoist in Lisbon.

His wife, Alice M. (Carlisle) Schreffler, whom he married July 20, 1968, preceded him in death October 13, 2018.

Survivors include two daughters, Michelle Schreffler of Salem and Lori (Richard) May of Salem; a brother, Kenneth (Carol) Schreffler of Lisbon and four grandchildren.

Besides his parents; a sister, Janice Bryan and a brothe,r Merle Schreffler, Jr.; also preceded him in death.

A private burial will be held at a later date.

Burial will be held at Highland Memorial Park.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

