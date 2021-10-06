Richard B. Holland, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard B. Holland, 68, died Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Richard was born on June 27, 1953, in Salem, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Esther (Nahar) Holland Garrett.

He was a 1971 graduate of East Palestine High School. Richard went on to Capital Bible College in Sacramento, California with a degree in ministerial studies.

Richard worked as a truck driver for various companies throughout the years.

Richard was a member of both Greenford Christian Church and Filipino American Bible Church in Austintown. He was a chaplin at the truck stop ministry.

Richard enjoyed golfing and bowling in his spare time.

Survivors include his wife, Antonina ” Annie” Holland (Sibbaluca), whom he married March 8, 2003 and one brother, William (Virginia) Holland.

Friends and family will be received from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, at Stark Memorial. Please adhere to CDC guidelines.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Schoch officiating.

Burial will follow at Columbiana Cemetery.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

2 Timothy 4:7-8 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness….

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard B. Holland, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.