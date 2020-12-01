Richard Allen Varagliotti, Hanoverton, Ohio

HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Allen “Rich” Varagliotti, 50, died Monday, November 30, 2020, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born August 18, 1970, in Steubenville, son of Richard M. and Rose (Barbarosa) Varagliotti.

Rich was a 1989 graduate of Edison North High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in Communications at Malone University.

He worked as Plant Manager at AAM Minerva Manufacturing for over 25 years.

He loved watching The Ohio State Buckeyes, Pittsburgh Steelers and Star Wars; but, not as much as he loved being with his family, friends and his dog, Roxi. “Boom-shaka-laka!”

Survivors include his parents, Richard M. and Rose Varagliotti of Toronto; wife, Karrie (Wallace) Varagliotti, whom he married September 16, 1995; son, Nicholas Varagliotti of Green; daughter, Cassidy Varagliotti of Akron and brother, Jeff Varagliotti of Salem.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Stark Memorial.

For the safety of the Varagliotti family, please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask.

In lieu of flowers the family welcomes memorial donations in honor Rich to the United Community Scholarship Foundation. Donations can be sent United High School, 8143 St. Rt. 9, Hanoverton, OH 44423.

A webcast will be available at the link under his obituary after the private service.

You may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard “Rich” Allen Varagliotti, please visit our floral store.