Richard Allen Davis, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Allen Davis, 73, died Friday, September 17, 2021, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born March 2, 1948, in Salem, son of the late Wilmer Richard and Margaret Elizabeth (Scott) Davis.

Richard was a 1966 graduate of Salem High School.

He served in the United States Marine Corps from August 1967 to August 1971 mostly stationed at 2nd Marine Air Wing Cherry Point, North Carolina where he worked as a mechanic on F4 Phantom Planes.

Richard then worked at Eljer Plumbingware for 30 years and Salem Label for four years.

He was a member of Salem AMVETS Post 45, Honor Guard member/driver and member of American Legion Post #750. Richard was known for his sense of humor and telling stories as well as an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Ann (Lydic) Davis whom he married August 12, 1972; son, Scott Keating Davis of Akron; daughter, Rebecca Lynn (Jamie) Spencer of Akron; granddaughter, Velma Jane Spencer of Akron; siblings, Sandra Kay Bloor, Dennis (Ruth) Davis, Peggy Sue (Ron) Clingerman; sister-in-law, Gwen (Timothy) Davis; aunt, Lois (Lucky) Davis; cousin, Deena (Harvey) Radcliff and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, a brother, Timothy Shane Davis and sister, Mary Frances Clarkson also preceded him in death.

No services will be held. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park.

Celebration of life will be held at Salem Amvets Post 45. The date will be announced.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

