Rhonda Roene Pidgeon, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rhonda Roene Pidgeon, age 74, went to be with her Lord and savior on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Deeply loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Rhonda was born June 25, 1946 in Salem, daughter of Eugene “Gene” and Roene (Woolman) Brown.

She was a 1964 graduate of West Branch High School and attended Kent State University.

Rhonda had previously worked at First National Bank in Salem before becoming a lifelong employee at Church Budget in Salem. She also was the COO at Damascus Livestock.

Rhonda enjoyed spending time watching the grandchildren play sports and showing cattle.

She was loving, kind, supportive and generous to all who knew her.

In addition to her family, her other passion were horses.

Rhonda was a member of Damascus Friends Church.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Barry Pidgeon of Salem; son, Tarry Pidgeon; daughter-in-law, Sharon Pidgeon of Salem; son, Brooke Pidgeon; daughter-in-law, Brandy Pidgeon of Homeworth, Ohio; a brother, Todd Brown of Canfield; six grandchildren, Taylor, Tyler, Travis, Madison, Nicklaus and Jillian; one great-grandchild, Giavonni.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor John Ryser officiating. Burial will be at East Goshen Cemetery.

Friends and family will be received Wednesday, June 10, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, June 11 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

For the safety of the Pidgeon family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing, bring your own mask and do not linger.

In lieu of flowers please make donation to Damascus Friends Church, P.O. Box 205, Damascus, OH 44619.

If unable to attend you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support.

You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message.

