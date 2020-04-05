Reverend Fred A. Mayhew, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Fred A. Mayhew, 78, went home to be with his savior, Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Fred was born April 9, 1941 in Youngstown, a son of the late Fred and Catherine (Liberatore) Mayhew.

He was in the first graduating class of Cardinal Mooney High School in 1959, where he played football.

Fred went on to own and operate his own cleaning service-,Mayhew’s Cleaning Service.

A special calling fell upon his heart to go into the ministry, where he was the founder of the Lamb’s House, which later became the Ohio Valley Adult & Teen Challenge. To this day from his vision, thousands of people that had struggles with addiction have been transformed by the gospel.

In 1984, that vision to spread the gospel in the Mahoning Valley lead him to start Trinity Fellowship, which is currently located at 4749 South Avenue in Boardman.

It is here that Pastor Mayhew would live out what the apostle Paul wrote in Second Timothy, “Preach the word, be ready in season and out of season; reprove, rebuke, and exhort, with complete patience and teaching…As for you always be sober-minded, endure suffering, do the work of an evangelist, fulfill your ministry.”

He was a leader and mentor in the Mahoning Valley church community. His life exemplified Christ-likeness and he was a great example and mentor to all who knew him.

Outside of his life in ministry, Fred was the girls softball coach at Canfield High School for several years. He also coached and taught bible classes at Valley Christian School.

Some of his joys in life were fishing, golfing and cheering on the Cleveland Indians and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Fred also enjoyed the time he got to spend with all of his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Lyn (Brett) Mayhew, whom he married March 27, 1976; his children, Jimmy (Denise) Mayhew of Boardman, Christine Mayhew-Love of Lowellville, Jeff Mayhew of Struthers, Traci (Lou) Lee of Youngstown, Marni (Matt) Moore of Youngstown, Ellie Platt of Poland, Missy (William) Fuqua of Dallas, Texas and Mandy(Larry) Anderson of Dallas, Texas; one sister, Gerri (Dan) Madden of North Lima; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Mayhew.

A private celebration of life will be held at Trinity Fellowship Church, Wednesday, April 8 at 4:00 p.m. The family is asking all those who want to show their support to gather in the church parking lot during the service to have a “drive-in-funeral” watching the service livestream on a smart device on the Trinity Fellowship Facebook Page. A processional will pass by the family to give a condolence to the family from a distance at approximately 5:00 p. m.

During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a white balloon in the sanctuary to remind the family of your love and support. Please give message at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

The family requests donations be made in Pastor Mayhew’s name to Trinity Fellowship Church, 4749 South Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44512.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

“Well done my good and faithful servant” (Matthew 25:21)

