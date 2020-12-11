Rev. Paul R. Wright, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Paul R. Wright, 75, passed away December 9, 2020, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born in 1945 to the late Alfred Maywood and Alpha Myrtle (Fouts) Wright and grew up in Tippecanoe, Ohio.

Paul was a 1963 graduate of Freeport High School.

At age 18, Paul started preaching and ministered the gospel of Christ around the country as an evangelist. He continued his education by taking Bible courses at Berean School of the Bible.

He pastored for over 21 years in Tipp City, Ohio and then another 24 years in Rogers, Ohio and was an ordained minister with the Assemblies of God for 50 years.

After retirement, he was attending Victory Christian Center in Columbiana for the last three years.

He loved reading, singing, playing his trumpet, and caring and ministering to people.

Paul was a family man and loved spending time with his grandchildren. But most importantly he loved his Lord.

He leaves behind his wife, Donna (Purbaugh), of 53 years, who was his greatest supporter and encourager; his daughter, Amy (Wright) and Todd Reed of Salem; his son, Matthew and Kelly Wright of Columbus, five grandchildren, Michael, Havilah, Silas, Jacob, and Elisha and two sisters-in-law Mary Lou Wright of Strongsville and Arlene Brush of Youngstown.

Besides his parents, Paul was preceded in death by one brother, Harold Wright and two sisters, Janet Horton and JoAnn McNabb and one grandson, Nick Reed.

His family cherishes the truth that they will be reunited with him in the glorious resurrection offered through Jesus the Lord.

A funeral service will be held Monday, December 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with his son Reverend Matthew Wright officiating at Rogers Assembly of God, 8251 Sprucevale Rd. Rogers, OH 44455.

Friends and family will be received Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Monday from 10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. at the church.

