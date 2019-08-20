Reta McDonald, Alliance, Ohio – Obituary

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Reta McDonald, age 63, formerly of Salem, passed away at 11:51 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital.

She was born July 9, 1956 in Salem, the daughter of the late Charles L. and Joann H. (Woods) Smith.

Reta was a 1975 graduate of Salem High School.

Her husband, Rex Allen McDonald whom she married June 7, 1976 preceded her in death May 10, 2008.

Survivors include two sons, Raymond (Emily) McDonald of Canton and Russell (Lynda) McDonald of Alliance; one daughter, Rhonda McDonald of Salem; one sister, Lynn Bush of Colorado Springs, Colorado; three brothers, Charles “Chip” (Judy) Smith of Salem, Larry Smith of Niles and Paul (Pat) Smith of Lady Lake, Florida and nine grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, a sister, Janie Six and a brother, Jay Smith also preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Stark Memorial with Pastor Doug DeMar officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery.

