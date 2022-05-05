LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca J. Kerr passed peacefully with her loving husband, James F. Kerr and her niece, Karen by her side, on Thursday, May 5.

Becky was born in June 15, 1941 in Canton, Ohio, the ninth child of ten and only daughter of the late Marion E. Quillen, Sr. and Georgia M. (Miller) Quillen Hutchinson.

Becky was a 1959 graduate of Glenwood High School.

Her greatest loves in life were her husband, her family, her cat, Jett, dog Corky, playing solitaire and Italian food. She enjoyed helping special needs children as a teacher’s aide and serving as a chaperone with her husband, Jim, on many school trips.

Becky is survived by her dear husband, Jim, of 52 years, along with her sibling, James Quillen of Florida, Robert Quillen of Georgia and Victor Quillen of Florida. She was an aunt to 28 nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Marion E. Quillen, Jr., George C. Quillen, Charles T. Quillen, Herbert P. Quillen, Jon G. Quillen and Clinton L. Quillen.

A memorial service will be held by family at a later date.

Becky will be laid to rest with her mother at North Lawn Cemetery in North Canton.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send flowers or condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.