SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond “Ray” S. Stryzinski, 89, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.

He was born January 18, 1933 in Elmira, New York, son of the late Raymond J. and Stephanie (Janas) Stryzinski.

Ray served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He attended two years at Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama. Ray worked as a corporate sales manager for Gulf Mobile and Ohio Railroad and the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad for a combined total of 43 years.

He was a member of the Italian-American Club and Knights of Columbus – 4th Degree.

Survivors include his wife Dolores (Boncyk) Stryzinski, whom he married in 1995; son, Dale (Michele) Jenkins of Salem; daughters, Dawn (Scot) Anderson of Salem, Deanna Jenkins of Salem and Dana (Pablo) Diaz of Mexico City, Mexico; sister, Janice Tice of Horseheads, New York; eight grandchildren, Trace and Paige Jenkins, Daviana, Iain, Lexi, Bryn, Jace and Lindsay Anderson.

Besides his parents, a sister, Rita Hartman also preceded Ray in death.

Friends and family will be received from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Stark Memorial.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 28, 2022 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Msgr. Peter Polando officiating along with Father Robert Edwards and Father Thomas Eisweirth concelebrating. Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To view Ray’s obituary, send flowers or condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Raymond “Ray” S. Stryzinski, please visit our floral store.