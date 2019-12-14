Raymond “Ray” Foster Snyder, Hanoverton, Ohio

HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond “Ray” Foster Snyder, age 70 died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 after a courageous hard-fought battle with cancer.

He was born May 8, 1949 in Youngstown, son of the late Robert Eugene and Esther I. (Hoffman) Snyder.

Ray owned and operated Snyder Equipment, a heavy equipment parts and repair shop in Hanoverton.

He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, camping and taking his grandkids fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth Ann (Syppko) Snyder whom he married July 25, 1970; two daughters, Krista (Mike) Hawkins of Hanoverton and Michele (Daniel) Charnesky of Canfield; a son, Richard Snyder of Hanoverton; a brother, Roger (Joy) Snyder of Salem; sister, Sheryl (James) Rice of Hanoverton; seven grandchildren, Andrew, Shawn and Joshua Hawkins, Cody, Kailey and Toby Charnesky and Brett Snyder and one great grandchild, Brooklyn Charnesky.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Stark Memorial with Brother, Roger Snyder officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Lymphoma Society, 2215 Citygate Drive, Suite A, Columbus, OH 43219 or donate.lls.org.

