SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond “Ray” Owen Luxeuil, 87, died Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center in Salem.



Raymond was born on August 15, 1934 in Greenford, Ohio, the son of the late Marcel and Lois Pottorf Luxeuil.



Ray was a 1952 graduate of Greenford High School and then went into the United States Army.

He worked as a machinist at E.W. Bliss for 33 years and later worked at Circle Machine.

He was memeber of the Church of God of the Abrahamic Faith.

Ray biggest joy was watching all sports and was a big NASCAR and fan.



Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Luxeuil (Witmer), whom he married July 19, 1959; children, Brad (Jane) Luxeuil of Washingtonville, Bret (Jean) Luxeuil of Salem and Bruce Luxeuil of Salem; one brother, John (Susan) Luxeuil of Salem and two grandchildren, Marcel Luxeuil of Salem and William Manning of Salem.



Private Services are going to be held at Stark Memorial.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of God of the Abrahamic Faith, 250 Georgetown Road, Salem, OH 44460.



To view Ray’s obituary or send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

