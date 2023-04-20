SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randall Bowlin, 69, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at his home in Salem.

Randall was born on September 7, 1953, in Salem, Ohio, the son of Clarence and Hester (Parton) Bowlin.

Randall attended West Branch High School.

He was an independent owner and operator truck driver.

Randy’s greatest moments were enjoying life with his high school sweetheart, Sandra and being a father and best friend to his sons, Kevin and Little Randy. His greatest achievement was being a “Poppy” to his three grandchildren. He loved spending time with his family at Sunday dinner, and Friday night fires. He and his family would love to laugh, talk and sing oldies while they all sat around the dining room table. In his free time, he loved to tinker on old Bolen’s tractors, mowing and taking pride in his lawn, sitting on his porch in the nice weather, going on walks, and sipping on a smooth whiskey that he collected from around the world that his daughter-in-law, Lesli, would bring him.

Randall leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Sandra (Dyke) Bowlin, whom he married September 18, 1971; two sons, Randall Bowlin II of Rocky River and Kevin Bowlin and spouse, Lesli, of Beloit; six sisters, Mary Lou Hite of Alliance, Sue Syme of Dayton, Barb Hafner of Minerva, Nancy Amey of Columbiana, Linda Fey of Sebring and Debbie Bowlin of Salem; one brother, Terry Bowlin of Salem; three grandchildren, Skylee Bowlin (Devyn), Karlee Bowlin (Beau) and Jace Bowlin nd many nieces and nephews.



Randall was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Hester Bowlin; two brothers, Bill and Clarence “Jr.” Bowlin and daughter-in-law, Sara Bowlin.



Friends and family will be received from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., Sunday April 23, 2023, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home where a memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. with Freddie Rodriguez officiating.



