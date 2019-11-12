Ralph S. Roberts, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph S. Roberts, age 73 died at 3:05 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Community Hospice House in New Philadelphia.

He was born April 24, 1946 in Hundred, West Virginia, son of the late Lizzie Kirkpatrick.

Ralph was employed in salvage repair at General Motors Lordstown and Euclid for 40 years retiring in 2008.

He enjoyed family dinners and spending time with his dog, Cookie.

Ralph served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War with 16 months in Vietnam.

Survivors include Leona C. (Farkas) Roberts, whom he married July 2, 1984; two sons, Steven (Antha) Roberts of Damascus and Daniel Spiker of Spokane, Washington; a daughter, Tracie Herbert of Alliance; four grandchildren, Mariah Herbert, Shelbi Roberts and Ryen and Daniel Spiker.

Besides his mother, two sisters, Nelda Rose Cooper and Norma Jean Yoho and two brothers, Raymond and James Kirkpatrick also preceded him in death.

A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Stark Memorial with Pastor Mike Kimball officiating.

Military honors will be provided by the Salem Honor Guard.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Alliance City Cemetery at a later date. “Semper Fi”

