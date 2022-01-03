SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph M. Flanigan, 70, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born November 22, 1951 in Salem, son of the late Leo and Jane (Zocolo) Flanigan.

He was a 1969 graduate of Salem High School.

He worked at various jobs, the City of Salem and most recently at Heritage Co-Op.

Ralph was a faithful member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Salem where he served as an usher. He was a member and past president of the Salem Italian American Club and served as a club Officer for the Sevakeen Country Club.

Ralph was a man who loved people, especially his family and grandchildren. He enjoyed following and watching his grandchildren’s sporting events and he was also a devoted Notre Dame fan. He was a very active person and loved the outdoors. He liked working out at the gym and outside. Ralph was always there to help anyone in need and he had a strong faith and belief in God.

He is survived by his wife Sally J. (Steffel) Flanigan, whom he married December 11, 2004; a son Matt Flanigan of Florida, sisters, Patty (Robert) Stouffer of Florida, Mary Jo (Al) Bailey of Arizona, and Susie (Curt) Gorsettman of Minnesota; his special cousin Mary Lou (Gary) Hartzell; grandchildren, Gavin Flanigan and Brennan (Taylor) (Flanigan) Felgar and great-grandchild Darcy Lane (Flanigan) Felgar.

In addition to his parents, his grandfather Ralph Zocolo also preceded him in death.

On Thursday January 6, 2022 at the St. Paul Catholic Church a rosary will be said at 10:00 a.m., followed by visitation at 10:30 a.m. for those wishing to express sympathy. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Father Robert Edwards officiating. Interment will be at Grandview Cemetery.

The family requests that masks be worn and follow social distancing.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to St. Paul Catholic School, 925 E State St., Salem, Ohio 44460

