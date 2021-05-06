Raistlin “Ray” Mathew Ross, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raistlin “Ray” Mathew Ross, 19, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center. Raistlin, affectionately known as Ray, was born on November 24, 2001, the son of Justin Ross and Jamie Garrod.

Growing up, Ray was very athletic. He was very good at baseball and soccer. He also enjoyed showing sheep in 4-H.

He is survived by his mother, Jamie Garrod of Salem; his father, Justin Ross of Tennessee; his stepfather, Robert Price of Salem; three stepsisters, Payton, Vanessa and Lillian Price; grandparents, Patricia Myers and Charlene and Ed Farmer. He also leaves behind, Fred Eaton III, who was like a grandfather figure, as well as a host of aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ronald Garrod.

Friends and family will be received Monday, May 10, 2021 at Stark Memorial from 5:00-7:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. with certified celebrant Daniel P. Madden officiating. Please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Donations may be given to the family to help defray funeral costs in c/o of Stark Memorial, P.O. Box 748, Salem, OH 44460 or www.starkmemorial.com.

To view Raistlin’s obituary, send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Raistlin “Ray” Mathew Ross, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 7 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.