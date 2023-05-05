WINONA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raean Bagley, 78 of Winona, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at home.

She was born to parents Raymond and Alice Camp on October 2, 1945 in Dennison, Ohio.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kim (Lester) Moore, John (Jenny) Bagley, Lisa Magnuson and Melissa (Merle McGuire) Converse; grandchildren, Crystal, Jamie, Kaeleigh, Dustin, Logan, Andrew, Ashley, Austin, Adam, Alexis, Aaron, Jackie and Hannah and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husband, James Bagley and her parents.

Raean was a graduate of United High School and went on to get a degree from Kent State University.

She retired from Grace Woods Assisted Living where she worked as a cook.

She enjoyed canning, was an avid reader and had a huge collection of cookbooks. She was an amazing cook but most of all she loved her family and spending time with them.

Raean will be dearly missed.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date by her loving family.

Arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

