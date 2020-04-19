Phyllis L. Conser, East Rochester, Ohio

EAST ROCHESTER, Ohio (MyvalleyTributes) – Phyllis L. Conser, age 83, of New Garden, Ohio, died at 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Plum Creek Assisted Living in Brunswick, Ohio.

She was born March 3, 1937 in Alliance, Ohio, daughter of the late James W. Riffle, Sr. and Wanda (Hahn) Riffle Peroz.

Phyllis was a 1955 graduate of Alliance High School and was employed as a secretary at the Alliance Manufacturing Company until June, 1966.

She was a homemaker and very active in several organizations. She was a member of the New Garden United Methodist Church where she helped organize church activities and participated in leadership roles. She was a life long member of the Order of the Eastern Stars holding many roles and offices over the years. She enjoyed the many friendships she made and the camaraderie of her Eastern Star friends. She was a member of the Merry Matrons Club and the Hanoverton Garden Club.

Her husband, Richard (Dick) Conser, whom she married April 20,1963, preceded her in death September 24, 2019.

Survivors include a daughter, Beth (Steven) (Conser) Pottschmidt and their children, Nicholas and Ava Pottschmidt of Medina and her sister, Tonna’ (Daniel) Hines of Massillon.

Besides her parents and husband, her brother, James W. Riffle, Jr. also preceded her in death.

A private service will be held Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Stark Memorial with Pastor Tal Lewis officiating.

Private visitation will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Woodsdale Cemetery in Hanoverton.

During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 20, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.