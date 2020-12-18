Phyllis J. Fitz, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis J. Fitz, 67, died Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Phyllis was born on June 16, 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of the late Ben and Dorothy Jean (Ward) Kupka.

She was a 1971 graduate of Salem High School.

Phyllis worked in Vending at AVI and previously worked at Timberlane’s and Pine Tree Inn in Lisbon.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Salem, where she was involved and president of Linnea Nelson Circle.

Phyllis loved doing crossword puzzles.

Survivors include her husband, Werner Fitz, whom she married on March 30, 2000; two children, Michael Arnoto of Salem; daughter, Jean Arnoto of Salem; one brother, Benjamin (Nancy) Kupka of Cranberry Twp., Pennsylvania; one sister, Vivian Bielski of Hudson, Florida and her two sons, Marshall and Matthew Bielski-nephews to Phyllis; two stepsons, Tim Fitz of Parma and Keith Fitz of Hudson, Ohio; two stepdaughters, Kathleen Gus and Danielle Foreman of Streetsboro and eight step-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church with Pastor Claye Folger officiating. For the safety of the Fitz family, please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the church to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 1290 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460 or St. Jude, www.stjude.org.

To view Phyllis’ obituary or send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Phyllis J. Fitz, please visit our floral store.