Phoebe B. Chepke, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phoebe B. Chepke, 91, died at Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring.

Phoebe was born on December 14, 1929 in Alliance, daughter of the late Albert and Marguerite (Mather) Borton.

She was a 1948 graduate of Goshen High School.

Phoebe was a cook at West Branch Schools, retiring in 1997.

She was a member of Damascus Methodist Church and Bethel United Church of Christ in Beloit. She was on the Goshen Alumni Scholarship Committee and was in the Westville Lake Ladies Tuesday Golf League.

Her husband, Frank Chepke, whom she married October 04, 1952, died June 1, 1990.

She is survived by two sons, Greg (Dawn) Chepke of Leetonia and Scott Allen Chepke of Webster, New Hampshire; one daughter, Polly (Tom) Magner of Massillon; nine grandchildren, Donny, Keri, Kelli , Allison, Emily, Sam, Sarah, Frank and Lilly and six great-grandchildren, Donny, Dominic, Delaney, Reid, Grant and Jackson.

Besides her parents and husband, Phoebe was preceded in death by four brothers, Lewis, Roger, Leonard and Dale Borton.

There will be a private service at Bunker Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to West Branch Girls Basketball, 14277 S Main Street, Beloit, OH 44609. Attention: Athletic Department.

To view Phoebe’s obituary or send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

