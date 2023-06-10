SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phillip Earl Murphy, 74, formerly of Salem died Friday, June 9, 2023 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Phil was born on September 14, 1948 in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late Donald William and Betty Louise (Ernest) Murphy.

Phil was a 1966 graduate of Salem High School, he went on to get several Associate Degrees from Kent State University.

He was a Mechanical Engineer and Manufacturing Engineer. Most of his career was spent at Quaker City Castings in Salem.

Phil served in the United States Army Reserves from 1973 – 1977.

He enjoyed Hot Rods and spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Rhonda Murphy (Hannay), whom he married February 10, 1973; two children, Mike (Tara) Murphy of Salem and Matt Murphy of Lima; three grandchildren, Payton, Mikaylynn and Brailynn and one brother, Gail Murphy of Damascus.

Friends and family will be received from 11:00 a.m. -12:00 Noon, Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1014 East State Street Salem, OH 44460.

A funeral service will follow at 12:00, Noon. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery.

