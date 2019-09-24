Peter Terletsky, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter Terletsky, age 97, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 with his family by his side.

He was born June 6, 1922 in Youngstown, son of the late Mike and Anna (Martovich) Terletsky.

Peter worked as a mill worker at Republic Steel until their closing in 1973.

He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish at St. Matthias, where he was involved with the Holy Name Society.

Some of his favorite past-times were gardening, going to the casino and tinkering in the garage. He also loved watching the grandkids’ sporting events.

His wife, Angeline “Ang” Terletsky, whom he married June 23, 1945, died February 7, 2019.

Peter is survived by two daughters, Elvira Terletsky of Youngstown and Patricia (Tim) Morrow of Struthers and two grandchildren, Shannon (fiancé, Anthony Gallo) Morrow and Timothy Morrow and one brother, William (Emma) Terlecki of Austintown.

Besides his parents and wife, Peter was preceded in death by six brothers, Michael, Martin, Steve, Frank, Nicholas and Andrew and one sister, Mary.

The family would like to thank MVI Hospice and Dr. Robert Spratt for their excellent care.

A joint Memorial Mass for Peter and Ang will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish at St. Matthias, 915 Cornell Street, Youngstown, with Father John Jerek officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Salem.

