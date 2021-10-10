Peggy Lois Moore, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peggy Lois Moore, 90, went to live with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Peggy was born on November 26, 1930 in Parsons, West Virginia to the late Regina (Digman) Vanscoy and Roy Vanscoy.

She lived most of her young life in Elkins, West Virginia, graduating from Elkins High School in 1948.

She attended First Christian Church in Elkins where she found her love for Jesus.

She married the late Theodore (Ted) Moore on October 12, 1950. They had two daughters, Debbie (Tony) Colian and Vicki (Jack) Harlan.

After having her children, Peggy and her husband moved to Windham, Ohio, where she worked many years at Sam’s Grocery store and she never met a stranger. Peggy then worked many years in the Transportation Industry, she retired from Alcan Aluminum in 1996.

Peggy enjoyed spending time with her family, her dogs, attending church and crocheting. She spent many weeks in the summer traveling back to West Virginia to see her family. She was always thinking of others. She sent cards to people daily. She was always positive and kind. She was always taking pictures and taking her oldest grandchildren to get their pictures taken at Olan Mills, the joke between them was when she moved to Salem that it was what put Olan Mills out of Business.

She was faithful in her walk, she was a member of the Braceville Christian Church, Northeast Christian Church in Warren and after moving to Salem, she was a member of the Pine Lake Christian Church of Sebring, Ohio. She was so dedicated to her faith she always felt she must speak to everyone at the services and be the last one to walk out of the building, often leaving her husband in the car waiting for over an hour.

She is survived by her two daughters, Debbie (Tony) Colian of Salem and Vicki (Jack) Harlan of Mineral Ridge; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Michael) Merritt, Brett (Jen) Horvath, Ben (Kayla) Horvath, Kasey Colian, Tim (Tabbie) Colian, Tony (Mandy) Colian, Jack (Denise) Harlan III, Michael (Bethanne) Harlan and Daneen (Matthew) Wilson; great-grandchildren, Corey and Zachary Lewis, Mary, Marisa and Joey Horvath, Emerson and Reagan Horvath, Landon Colian, Anthony, Scott and Kennedy Colian, Hannah and Duncan Harlan, Harper and Hayes Wilson; great-great-granddaughter, Maddie Lewis and brothers, Roy Vanscoy and Danny (Carmen) Vanscoy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Regina and Roy Vanscoy; her husband, Ted Moore; one brother and sister-in-law, Don (Tiny) Vanscoy; a sister-in-law, Donna Vanscoy; a niece, Susan Stewart; two nephews, Jason and Jay Vanscoy and a grandson, Ian Colian.

Friends and family will be received Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home followed by a funeral service at 4:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Mountain State Memorial Gardens in Elkins, West Virginia on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

