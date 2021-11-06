Pearl Marian (Yorlano) Smith, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pearl Marian (Yorlano) Smith, 85, died Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Aultman Hospital in Canton.

She was born December 11, 1935, in Slocum Township, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Stanley and Blanche (Demoret) Jankowski.

Pearl worked at Country Saw & Knife as an office administrator for 25 years. She also worked as a receptionist for Dr. Joseph Scott Chiropractic.

Pearl was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Salem. She was a Catholic Christian Prayer Warrior and deeply held daily devotion to our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

In her younger years, she enjoyed playing cards and hosting canasta club parties, knitting and crocheting.

She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and made special effort to always attend family events to join in the celebration.

Her husbands, Anthony Yorlano whom she married August 6, 1955, preceded her in death May 2, 1968, and Henry “Randy” Smith whom she married March 20, 1971, preceded her in death August 7, 1997.

Survivors include four sons, Anthony “Tony” Yorlano, Jr., Steven (Janet) Yorlano, Charles (Robin) Yorlano and Michael Jay (Dominique) Yorlano; five daughters, Marian Benner, Kimberly (Mike) Sabatine, Annette (Rich) Pemberton, Lisa (Mark) McNealy and Tracy (Michael) Lawson; 31 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and sister-in-law, Betty Windt.

Besides her parents and husbands; three sisters, Florence Zamorski, Margaret Glista and Rosalie Greenfield; six brothers, Bernard, Leonard, Theodore, Daniel, Joseph and Chester and daughter-in-law, Nancy Yorlano, also preceded her in death.

Family and friends will be received from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Stark Memorial.

Prayers for the family will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Stark Memorial.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at St. Paul Catholic Church, with Father Robert Edwards officiating. Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady’s Purse, c/o St. Paul Catholic Church, 935 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

