SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pearl M. Farmer, 100, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born July 24, 1922, in Salem, daughter of the late Harry and Gertrude (Lease) McCartney.

Pearl was a graduate of Salem High School.

She had worked as a salesclerk for the G.C. Murphy Co.

Pearl was a member of the Salem First Christian Church and a member of the Red Hat Society.

Her husband, Zane L. Farmer, Sr. whom she married February 7, 1942, preceded her in death September 16, 1997.

Pearl leaves behind her daughter Lila (Dean) Varner of Lisbon; five grandchildren; many great- grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and great-great-great grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, Pearl was also preceded in death by a daughter, Doris Farmer; a son, Zane Farmer, Jr. and a sister, Doris Neiderheiser.

Friends and family will be received from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Stark Memorial.

A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Leonard Moore officiating. Burial will be at the Franklin Square Cemetery.

