Pauline V. (Palmer) Steves, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sorrow and loving remembrance that the family of Pauline Steves announces her untimely passing on Friday, October 9, 2020. For years to come, those who had the privilege of knowing her will remember her as a woman of great character, kind, meek, hard-working, generous and always ready to offer help or anything in her possession. Most of all, she was a devoted mother and grandmother to many.

Pauline loved and cherished the time spent with her daughters and sons-in-law, Gayle and Doug Detchon, Susan and former husband Scott Rockwell, and Sharon and James Hoover. She selflessly allowed a fourth daughter to be loved and raised by another family. Pauline had five beloved granddaughters and three grandsons-in-law including Alicia and Josh Muffley, Jamie Rockwell, Brittany and Ron Louk, Abbey and Scott Cross, and Meagan Hoover, as well as grandsons Jeffrey Rockwell and wife Jacie, Nathan Hoover, and Ryan Hoover. She also had 11 great-grandchildren. The rest of her surviving family includes sisters and brothers-in-law, Carol and Larry Hopkins, Helen and Herb Stanyard, and Janice Palmer and many nieces and nephews whom she adored in both the Palmer and Steves families. Lastly, Pauline leaves behind her cherished feline companion of 19 years, Libby.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Louise and Oscar Palmer; brothers, Bruce and Wilmer Palmer; a sister, Viona Mae Hunt; and former husband, William F. Steves Jr.

She will be fondly remembered by immediate family at a graveside memorial service, details pending.

While we know that all our lives are like “a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes” (James 4:14 NIV), we are comforted, knowing of her past confession of faith in Christ, that on Friday morning at 8:40 a.m., our mother walked into the welcoming arms of Jesus, where she was reunited with her loved ones who have gone before her, and where she will spend an eternity in everlasting peace and joy.

Arrangements were handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Salem.

