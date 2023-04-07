SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline “Polly” Soldo (nee Alessi), age 89, formerly of Salem, passed away at Independence Village Retirement Community in Avon Lake, on Monday, April 3, 2023.

She was born on April 12, 1933, in Monaca, Pennsylvania. She lived in Salem most of her life until a few years ago when she moved to Avon Lake.

She is a 1950 graduate of Salem High School and was later employed as a ward secretary at Salem Community Hospital, where she worked for 20 years before retiring in 1994.

Pauline was a member of St. Paul Church in Salem as well.

She loved to read and always enjoyed frequenting the library to stock up on new books to read. Pauline also enjoyed going for walks and always looked forward to traveling anywhere she could to visit both new and old places. The time she spent with her grandchildren was her greatest love and most beloved hobby though.

Pauline is survived by her children, Gary P. Soldo, Teri-Lynn S. (Danilo) Salcedo and Jeffrey J. (Denise) Soldo; grandchildren, Alexander (Erin) Soldo, Leanne (Cam) Smith, Michael Soldo and Paul Soldo; great-grandchildren, Eli, Judah, Harlan and Maeve; Godmother to Elaine Soldo, Steve Falk and Michelle Driscoll; brother, Joseph Alessi, Jr.; sister, Mary Ellen Falk and sister-in-law, Jean Alessi.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank M. Soldo; brother, Dominic Alessi; brother-in-law, Albert Falk and sister-in-law, Patty Alessi.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of her memorial service at 10:00 a.m. at Stark Memorial. A funeral procession to Grandview Cemetery, Salem, will follow for a chapel service and internment.

