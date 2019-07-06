Pauline Jane Devine, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline Jane Devine, age 71, died at 5:41 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.

She was born August 16, 1947, in Salem, the daughter of Nola Jane (Riddle) Devine Cooper and the late Frank E. Devine.

Pauline was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

She worked in retail, retiring from Walmart.

Survivors include two sisters, Mary E. Devine of Salem and Gina A. Heim of Staunton, Virginia and a brother, Roger A. Devine of Salem.

Besides her father, two brothers, Frank E. Devine and James M. Devine and stepfather, Leo F. Cooper, also preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Alan Smearsoll, officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 at the church with a luncheon to follow.

Funeral arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services.