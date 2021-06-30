Pauline B. Mundy Gruszecki, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline B. Mundy Gruszecki, 93, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Salem North Healthcare Center.

She was born on July 11, 1927, in Summitville, the daughter of the late Michael and Marianne (Duffala) Marhefka.

Pauline was a 1945 graduate of Salineville High School.

Pauline did clerical work for several years in Cleveland before moving back to Millport, retiring from the Kensington IGA in 1989.

She was a member of St. Philip Neri in Dungannon, where she was a director of religious education and taught CCD for years. Pauline was also a member of Our Lady of Lourdes in Wintersville and East Palestine.

Pauline was an avid bowler, where she bowled in many leagues and received many awards. She also loved spending time with family.

Her first husband, Regis Mundy, whom she married June 7, 1958, died April 8, 1962; her second husband, Leon Gruszecki, whom she married November 18, 1989, died May 28, 2007.

She is survived by one daughter, Barb (Walt) Herriott East Palestine; one son, Robert Mundy of Hanoverton; one grandchild, Niki (Christopher) Stewart; great-grandchildren, Caleb Stewart and Natasha Stewart; stepgrandchildren, Jen (Al) Fahs, Chris (Liz) Herriott and Jaime Herriott; four stepgreat-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews that were very special to her.

Besides her parents and husbands, Pauline was preceded in death by siblings, Anna Marhefka, Mary Day, Helen Gruszecki, John Marhefka, Michael Marhefka and Joseph Marhefka and one grandson, Jeremy Brown.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at St. John’s Catholic Church, 16017 Smith Road, Summitville, with Fr. Stephen M. Wassie officiating. Friends and family will be received from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.; a rosary will be said at 9:40 a.m.

Burial will be at St. Paul Cemetery on Gavers Road in Hanoverton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 2341 E. State Street, Unit B, Salem, OH 44460 or Catholic Charities, 144 W. Wood Street, Youngstown, OH 44503.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.