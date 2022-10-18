SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula M. Brown, 62, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at Hillcrest Cleveland Clinic in Mayfield Heights.

She was born on October 1, 1960, in Fairview Park, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert and Winifred (Longstreet) Everard.

Her husband, James Brown, whom she married November 10, 1979, died July 20, 2020.

Paula was a 1979 graduate of Berea High School and then went to nursing school in Tennessee.

She was an LPN for various nursing homes, retiring from Northwestern Nursing Home in Berea.

Survivors include three daughters, Amber (Tyler) Brown, Angela (Mark) Dannemiller, Christina M. (Shylo) Carnes, all of Salem; two sisters, Patricia (Thomas) Henson of North Olmstead and Pamela Fischer of Parma Heights; grandchildren, Audriana Lanum, Mackenzie Carnes, Hunter Carnes, and Landon Carnes; bonus grandchildren, Korrik (Karen) Dannemiller, Noah Dannemiller and Haven Dannemiller, and lifelong friend, Cheryl Grant.

Friends and family will be received Friday, October 21, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial.

A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the funeral home with Certified Celebrant, Daniel P. Madden officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help family offset funeral expenses.

