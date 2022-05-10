SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Thomas Corso (“Tom”), 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio after suffering from heart failure.

Tom was born on November 7, 1939, the son of the late Dr. Paul Corso and Marvine (Shoppell).

Tom will be remembered most for his strong faith, devotion to his parents, love of family and pride in country & cars. Tom was a life-long resident of Salem, Ohio, a place where he was proud to call home and everyone seemed to know him.

Tom was a faithful servant to the Lord and parishioner of St. Paul’s Church. During his youth, he memorized Latin responses so that he could be an altar server. He looked forward to celebrating mass and often had masses dedicated to his late parents. Tom attended St. Paul’s primary school and graduated from Salem High School in 1958.

Tom loved his country and was proud to serve three years in the U.S. Army, which he spent stationed in Darmstadt, Germany. Upon his return to the U.S., Tom trained as a machinist and was hired by Cardinal Pump, where he worked until he retired in 2004.

Tom was an avid car enthusiast and member of the Oldsmobile Club. He enjoyed driving his cars in Salem’s parades and travelling around the country to Oldsmobile conventions. He was also a member of the Italian American and Independent Hose Clubs. Tom was very fond of his hometown and enjoyed reminiscing with friends about the good old days and telling his great nieces and nephews about Salem’s history.

Tom also took great care in maintaining his home. Neighbors will recall the many hours Tom spent outside caring for his yard, which was recognized by the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce Beautification Committee as a “Blue Ribbon Digs” in July 2021.

His many nieces and nephews looked forward to visiting. He always treated them to their favorite foods and made sure they enjoyed all the activities that Northeast Ohio offers. Uncle Tom bestowed on his nieces and nephews the virtue of hard work and they would often help with yard work during their much anticipated visits.

Tom loved his family and made sure that special moments were captured and remembered. In his later years, Tom became a social media user, which provided a venue for him to share pictures of his family during their visits as well as special occasions and milestones. Uncle Tom kept in contact with extended relatives and made sure everyone was informed of the family’s happenings.

Affectionately referred to as a member of the “counter bums,” Tom would often enjoy meals and share laughs at the counters of Salem’s many fine restaurants. He loved talking to the waitresses, reuniting with old friends and making new. Tom was always happy to see loved ones and will be remembered for his warm smile and genuine interest in the lives of family and friends. Tom was a loyal and caring friend, often helping loved ones during their toughest times. Anyone who met Uncle Tom, loved him.

Tom leaves behind his sister Carol (Corso) and Walt Krueger; nieces Colleen (Michael) Moscone, Karen (Joseph) Leone and Kimberly (Arthur) Zapesochny; nephew Donald Paul (Ellen) Krueger; great-nieces Carolyn, Charlotte, Ella, Claudia Marvine and Mariela and great nephews Peter, Lucas, Evan, Samuel Thomas, Christian Thomas and James. His nieces and nephews are so grateful to have enjoyed so many wonderful years with their doting uncle. He made them feel special and unconditionally loved.

Friends and family will be received from 1:30-4:00 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Stark Memorial.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 16, 2022 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Peter Marsalek officiating. Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery.

God Bless you, Uncle Tom! You have brought joy and laughter to so many and while we will miss you dearly, we are comforted in knowing that you are happy to be home with Jesus and your loving parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church School Foundation, 925 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

