SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Pasquinelli, 64, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his home with his devoted wife by his side.

He was born November 20, 1957 to the late Mary (DeSalvo) and Geno Pasquinelli, joining his sisters, Rosanne (Mike) Dando and Angela (Terry) Bogan.

Paul was proud of his Youngstown heritage, graduating from Cardinal Mooney in 1977.

Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Paul battled his illness with strength and grace and wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible.

Paul is survived by his wife of 38 years Vickie and their three children, Jennifer (Kevin) Stratton of Salem, Paul (Brittany) Pasquinelli of Akron and Geno (Sarah) Pasquinelli of Indiana. Paul leaves behind his grandchildren, Logan, Lincoln, Mason, Levi and Ella to cherish his memories, along with many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will be received from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, at St. Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Msgr. Peter Polando officiating.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Southern Care Hospice for their comfort and care.

