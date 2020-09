SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Ruth A. Rowlands, 82, went to be with the Lord and her husband Saturday, September 5, 2020 surrounded by her family. She passed away very peacefully at the Salem Regional Medical Center, after stays at both Auburn and Blossom Nursing Homes.

Ruth was born on May 25, 1938, the daughter of the late Edward S. Hendricks and Rose E. (Milliken) Hendricks Hughes.