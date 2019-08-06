Paul K. Suggett, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul K. Suggett, age 86, passed away at 12:28 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born October 15, 1932, the son of the late Norman P. and Idella (Ingledue) Suggett.

Paul had worked at Salem Welding and Deming Co.

He was a life-member of Salem Hunting Club.

Paul was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War.

Survivors include two sons, Ken Suggett of Salem and Rick Suggett of Winona.

Besides his parents, a daughter, Carolyn L. Suggett also preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Grandview Cemetery Chapel with Pastor Doug George officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Salem Honor Guard.

No calling hours will be held. Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

