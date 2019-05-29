Paul Edward Berger Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Edward Berger, age 87 died at 8:25 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Crandall Medical Center in Sebring.

He was born September 11, 1931 in Salem the son of the late Lester and Maude (Keneske) Berger.

Paul attended Salem High School where he met his future wife, Marlene. They graduated in 1950.

He then joined the United States Navy and served on the USS Valley Forge during the Korean War.

Paul studied commercial art and graduated from The Applied Art Academy in Akron.

He worked for many years in the advertising department of Goodyear Tire Company and finished his career at Hitchcock Fleming & Associates.

He dedicated his life to family, friends and the creative arts. Paul was an accomplished artist working mainly in watercolors and pastels. He approached a range of subject matter but had a keen interest in portraits. His creativity also extended to the decorative arts and crafts, interior design and gardening. This passion was very much on display during the holidays; especially Christmas and Halloween.

Survivors include his wife, Marlene (Brown) Berger whom he married July 11, 1953; two sons, Jamie (Marina) Berger of Salem and Keith (Jane Lasse) Berger of Uniontown; two daughters, Sherry (Robert) Soules of Salem and Leslie (Donald) McAbier of Scottsdale, Arizona; five grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson and a great-great-granddaughter due in October.

Besides his parents, two brothers, Thomas and James Berger also preceded him in death.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Deacon John Terranova officiating. Military Honors will be done at the end of the service at the funeral home by the Salem Honor Guard.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2 at the funeral home prior to the service.

A private burial will be at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 3711 Starr Centre Drive, Suite 4, Canfield, OH 44406.