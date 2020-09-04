Paul “Daniel” Hofmanm, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul “Daniel” Hofmann, 70, died Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born April 26, 1950 in East Liverpool, son of the late Lester and Dorothy (Fulmer) Hofmann.

Daniel worked as a machinist for Hunt Valve for ten years.

He was Methodist by faith.

Daniel was a bass fisherman and an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

Survivors include his wife, Lynn (Burton) Hofmann of Salem, whom he married May 19, 1972; son, Daniel “Craig” (Kathy) Hofmann of Benton, Arkansas; two granddaughters, Emily Rose and Charlotte Grace and a brother, Terry Lee (Terry Lynn) Hofmann of Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Besides his parents, a son, Chad Jason Hofmann also preceded him in death.

No services or calling hours will be held.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

