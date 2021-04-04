Paul Allan Hood, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul A. Hood passed away peacefully Saturday, April 3, 2021, following illness and complications following cancer surgery.

Paul was born January 17, 1950 to the late Herb Hood and Agnes Sell.

He was a graduate of Wellsville High School and pursued higher education at the University of Mount Union as well as Miami University and Kent State University.

He will be dearly missed by his devoted wife of 42 years, Jennifer (Dye) Hood as well as his admiring daughter, Christina (Hood) Douglas; son-in-law, Michael Douglas and two cherished grandchildren, Jaxson and Brooklynn. Paul is also survived by his loving sister, Cathy Hood; niece, Alex Hiser and nephew, Daniel Hiser, all of whom he truly enjoyed spending time with and he looked forward to their every visit.

Paul spent his 71 years living life to the fullest by traveling, boating, skiing, swimming, inventing, playing endless hours of tennis, cooking gourmet dinners, playing the drums, playing amateur rounds of Blackjack and enjoying every element of his home.

He was an educator at heart and devoted 30 years toward his work at the Columbiana County Educational Service Center until his retirement in 2004. He went on to pursue further educational and business ventures, which he greatly enjoyed.

He held friendships close to heart and instilled a sense of security in others both in and out of the workplace. His ability to instill logic and simplicity will forever go unmatched.

Paul excelled at athletics as well as academics. He enjoyed running track and playing basketball at Wellsville High School. Paul dove into projects whole heartedly, including building his latest inventions and experimenting with all things electrical and technological. He also enjoyed his afternoon naps, watching movies, playing a game of pool, and teaching his grandchildren to swim and play air hockey. He especially loved telling jokes and being silly in any way that might bring out his family’s laughter.

Per Paul’s wishes, no formal calling hours or services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Interment will be at Hope Cemetery overlooking his beloved tennis courts.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Paul’s name to the University Hospital Seidman Cancer Center, 11100 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106.

Special thanks to the extremely kind, devoted care provided by the staff at University Hospital Seidman Cancer Center as well as the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center.

Share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences or send flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Paul Allan Hood, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 5 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.