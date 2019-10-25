Patrick Code Murray, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick Code Murray, age 64 died at 9:47 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born February 25, 1955 in Wheeling, West Virginia, son of the late Clarence and Thelma (Toothman) Murray.

Patrick was a 1974 graduate of Zanesville High School. He had two Associate degrees in Radio Broadcasting and Counseling.

Patrick worked at Oasis Marketing Solutions for the past six years.

He is of the Christian faith, loved the Lord, his wife, kids, family, friends, and his country. Patrick had a passion for ministry through God’s word. He loved anything on wheels, was a history buff and an avid Browns fan.

Survivors include his wife Pam (Bartels) Murray whom he married April 6, 1986; son, John Murray; daughter, Abi May Robb; two sisters, Holly (Dr. David, MD) Wittbrodt and Cheryl (Tom) Gordon; a brother, Dale (Penni) Code; a brother-in-law, Steven Bartels; two nephews, Bob Wittbrodt and Daniel Code; three nieces, Jessica Gomez, Pamela Code and Paula Code and a grandson, Jerick May Robb.

Besides his parents, a brother, Mickey McMillan and a sister, Karen Code also preceded him in death.

A Celebration of Life will be held in November.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.