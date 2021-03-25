Patricia Walton, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Walton, 74, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born July 19, 1946 in Salem, daughter of the late Cletus and June (Voelker) Coffman.

Patricia was a 1964 graduate of Salem High School.

She worked at Young and Merrill as claims coordinator for 26 years.

Patricia enjoyed gardening, knitting and shopping with her friends.

Survivors include her husband, Wayne L. Walton whom she married May 1978; two sisters, Debra Cresanto and Christine Chrifield, both of Salem.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Stark Memorial with Bill Palamara officiating.

Please adhere to social distancing, do not linger, and bring your own mask. Burial will be held at Hope Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to donor’s choice,

