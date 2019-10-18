Patricia Sue Carpenter, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Sue Carpenter, age 71 died at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born December 15, 1947 in Salem, daughter of the late William McTague and Dolores Martinez.

Patricia was a member of Tri-County Church of God in Salem. She had been the secretary of Salem Eagles for 25 years, enjoyed NASCAR, was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed baking. Christmas was her favorite time of the year.

Survivors include a son, Mike (Roxanne) Kerr of Leetonia; a granddaughter, Paige and a stepgrandson, Brian Mills Jr.

Besides her parents, a son, Donny Kerr also preceded her in death.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon followed by the service Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Oakdale Cemetery Chapel in Leetonia with Pastor Francis Burkhart officiating.

Burial will be at Oakdale Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.