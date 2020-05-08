Patricia “Patsy” Ann DiAntonio, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Patsy” Ann DiAntonio, age 80 died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born April 20, 1940 in Salem, the daughter of the late Clem and Clara Mae (Bowman) Ehrhart.

Patsy worked as an office clerk at Ohio Bell.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and an office volunteer.

Patsy was a graduate of Salem High School and volunteered at United Elementary.

She was a long-time member of TOPS and was a great sports fan, enjoying all sports. Patsy loved her family and enjoyed life.

Her husband, John Henry DiAntonio whom she married June 14, 1968 preceded her in death March 3, 2014.

Survivors include a daughter, Theresa (Michael Rosta) DiAntonio of Salem; two grandchildren, Angela (Mark) Sudol and Dominic DiAntonio and two great grandchildren, Dylan and Mia DiAntonio.

Besides her parents, a son Ronny DiAntonio also preceded her in death.

A private family service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Stark Memorial with Pastor Doug George officiating. Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Also, for those who are unable to attend the services are now able to share their respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs

To send condolences or flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia “Patsy” Ann DiAntonio, please visit our floral store.