SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patty Murphy, 65, of Salem passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023. Although the cause was likely a cardiac condition, she was found peacefully in bed when family came for her birthday.

Patty was born on July 24, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio to William “Grant” and Louise (Suggett) Knavel. Patty spent her childhood in Hawai’i and Colorado and lived in New Hampshire for several years as an adult.

Although she loved to travel, her favorite place was her farm in Salem. Patty spent many an hour there pondering existence, interacting with nature, writing and chatting with friends. Unorthodox as she was, Patty made a friend of everyone she met. Her artistry was expressed through drawing, playing folk music and finding magic in the mundane.

Patty valued learning in many ways. She attended Pinecrest Bible Training Center and later earned a B.A. and then M.Ed. in Psychology from Kent State University in 2000. She worked several years as a therapeutic LPCC for her counseling agency, State of the Heart and as a PASRR provider for the State of Ohio but her proudest accomplishment was raising her three children.

Patty is survived by her brother, Scott Knavel; daughter, Josiah Murphy; son, Jeremiah Murphy; son, Elisha Murphy; daughter-in-law, Danielle (Buehler); ten grandchildren, Agnes, Maggie, Betsy, Ben, Abram, Heidi, Jack, William, Solomon and Henry and several cousins.

Patty’s body has been cremated so her children can return her ashes to the places she most enjoyed but we are confident that her spirit lives on.

The funeral will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Upper Room Fellowship in Columbiana, Ohio. The wake will be held afterward as a potluck picnic at Patty’s home.

To honor Patty’s memory, please buy flowers for your mother and take her out to eat.

