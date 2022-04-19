SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Jean Hutton (nee Leary) of Salem Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, April 16, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Patricia was born on July 24, 1942 to the late Matthew and Helen (Pozarelli) Leary in Cleveland, Ohio.

After Patricia graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Cleveland in 1959, she went on to attend St. John’s School of Nursing in Cleveland, Ohio and later received her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from St. Joseph University in Portland, Maine.

In 1962, she married John J. Hutton, Jr. in Cleveland, Ohio at St. Richard’s Church; they went on to have five children, John J. Hutton III (Christine), Laura Ann Holden (Patrick), Mary Beth Mango (Rocco), Cindy Marie Kirkland (Sean) and Colleen Marie Tullis (Derek). She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, John, Rocco, Matt, Alexis, Tony, John IV, Kellie, Nicole, Conor, Derek, Owen, Eli, Ryan and Joey; who all loved her endlessly.

Patricia was an avid Bridge player, she enjoyed playing tennis and mahjong. Patricia was a lively, lovable, vibrant person who made tireless efforts to connect with everyone she met. She was a wonderful listener and knew the right thing to say. Patricia loved to laugh and had a smile that would melt your heart. Patricia loved movies, music and spending time with her family. She was an avid reader and enjoyed the book club at the library. Patricia had a green thumb and could grow anything in her garden. She loved to cook, enjoy a nice glass of wine, and travel the world any chance she could get.

She was heavily involved in several local civic organizations including A.I.D. and the Smucker House. Patricia was a dedicated volunteer at the Salem Food Bank and spent most of her working career as a Nurse to Dr. Michael E. Bestic and Dr. Cleatus Paumier. She was very active in the community, was a member of the Salem Country Club and Salem Golf Club. Patricia was also a devoted member of St. Paul’s Church in Salem, Ohio.

She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, her children and their spouses, her grandchildren, siblings and many friends whom she considered family.

There will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Msgr. Peter Polando officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Lady’s Purse for A.I.D., 935 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460, a program Patricia was very passionate about.

Her presence will be missed dearly, she made an impact on everyone she met and she will live on in our hearts and minds forever and always.

