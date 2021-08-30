Patricia Deann Solmen, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Deann Solmen, 80, died Monday, August 23, 2021, at Hampton Woods.

Patricia was born on February 22, 1941, in Talladega, Alabama, a daughter of the late James and Helen Thomas.

Patricia was a 1959 graduate of the High School of Commerce in Detroit.

She was a former member of the New Waterford Lions Club, where she served as treasurer. Patricia also served on the Crestview School Board and was very involved in her children’s school functions, where she was affectionately known as Miss Pat to all who knew her.

Patricia loved to sing and had a passion for learning. She attended Youngstown State University when she was 46, then again when she turned 60 to audit classes. She could often be found surrounded by young people who were drawn to her personality and willingness to give advice.

Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She was always the first fan in the bleachers at their sporting events.

Her husband, Paul V. Solmen, whom she married October 8, 1960, died October 6, 1999.

Survivors include three children, Janice (Greg) Hohloch of Lowellville, Dave (Julie) Solmen of Columbiana and Michael (Sue) Solmen of Cumberland, Rhode Island and seven grandchildren, Haden, Trenton, Clayton, Jason, Corey, Brianna and Alysha.

Besides her parents and husband, Patricia was preceded in death by her brother, Roger Thomas.

Friends and family will be received Friday, September 3, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Please adhere to CDC guidelines.

A funeral service will be held from Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with certified celebrant, Daniel P. Madden officiating.

Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors, 4899 Belfort Road Ste. 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.

