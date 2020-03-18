Patricia Carole Connolly, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Carole Connolly, age 82, died at 10:12 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 surrounded by family at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born April 19, 1937 in Youngstown, daughter of the late Sylvester and Julia (Purdy) Hagg.

Patt worked as an EKG and lab technician for Dr. William Bunn Jr. and Dr. John Rogers. She also worked at Youngstown Hospital Association Department of Medicine for many years.

Patt was a Charter Member of St. Luke Catholic Church.

In her younger days she golfed with her husband, bowled in many different leagues and carried a high average. She loved traveling to Atlantic City where she would play cards late into the night. Patt loved to read, crochet and spent many hours doing cross stitch.

Her husband, Jack Connolly whom she married in 1958 preceded her in death in 1996.

Patt is survived by her sister, Phyllis Diana of Boardman; her brother, Daniel Hagg of Boardman; brother-in-law, Hugh (Fran) Connolly; nieces, Linda (Greg) Donchess, Nancy (Rick) Franko, Leslie Seidel, Shannon (Clint) Milliken, Bridget (Anthony) Stellato and Michelle (Brian) Wackerly; nephews, Daniel Stuart (Jennifer) Hagg, Hugh (Maribeth) Connolly, Sean (Jaime) Connolly, Patrick (Nichole) Connolly and Michael Connolly and many great-nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, a brother-in-law, Al Diana also preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Luke Catholic Church with Father Simon Mino officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 9:30 – 10:20 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at the church prior to Mass.

Family understands that friends may not be able to come, they ask that you say a prayer for Patt.

A private burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Salem.

