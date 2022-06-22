SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia B. Graber, 92, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Brookdale Salem with her family by her side.

She was born April 3, 1930 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Glen and Evelyn (Moore) Gleckler.

Patricia attended Salem City Schools.

She retired from Walmart in North Carolina, where she lived for 13 years. She returned back to Ohio in 1991 to be with her family.

Patricia enjoyed being a homemaker, putting together puzzles, playing cards and her favorite–bingo with her friends at Brookdale. She also loved getting family visits.

Her husband, Russell E. Graber whom she married March 12, 1947, preceded her in death July 19, 2007.

Survivors include a son, Richard S. (Cheryl) Graber of Charlotte, North Carolina; three daughters, Lois (Roger) Gall of Hanoverton, Linda Crowl of New Waterford and Brenda (Thomas) Mercer of Polkton, North Carolina; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, her brother, Richard G. Gleckler and son-in-law, Robert Crowl, also preceded her in death.

A private family service will be held at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Brookdale Salem and Community Hospice for the excellent care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 2341 E. State Street, Unit B, Salem, OH 44460.

To send flowers or condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

