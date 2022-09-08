SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Anne Shasteen, 87, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Salem Reginal Medical Center in Salem, Ohio.

Patricia was born on December 21, 1934 in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of Denton F. and Mary A. (Urmetz) Votaw.

Patricia was a 1952 graduate of Salem High School.

Survivors include her; children, Sheri Forney of Salem, Ohio, Eric (Michelle) Shasteenof Salem; brother, Arthur (Gladys) Votaw; three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Earl Shasteen; four sisters, Kathryn Sanfrey, Margaret Balsley, Helen Votaw and Dorothy Allison and brother Albert Votaw.

No services will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia Anne Shasteen, please visit our floral store.