Patricia Ann Wilde, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Wilde, age 91, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Courtyard at Lexington.

She was born August 23, 1928 in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late Leo and Mona (Sloan) Stoffer.

Patricia was a graduate of Leetonia High School.

She worked as a traffic manager for 33 years and previously at Salem China Company.

Patricia was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Church Council, Altar Guild, Communion Assistant and Charity Circle. She also managed Canteen for the American Red Cross blood drives, was president of Church Women United and was Church Women United Woman of the Year.

Patricia visited shut-ins and served at the Memorial Building. She loved cooking and collecting different memorabilia.

Her husband, Bud Wilde whom she married June 9, 1951 preceded her in death in 1987.

Survivors include a daughter, Debra (Mike) Easton of Debary, Florida; brother Don (Verna) Stoffer of Salem; grandson, Jason (Kristy) Bell; great-grandsons, Connor and Corey; two nieces, Becky (Ron) Craig and Christina (Dale) Sweeney and four nephews, Doug (Shelley) Stoffer, Buster (Martha) Rogowsky, Myron and Robert (Joyce) Stallsmith.

Besides her parents and husband, two brothers, Earl and Danny Stoffer and a niece, Nancy Stallsmith, also preceded her in death.

A private graveside services will be held at North Georgetown Cemetery with Pastor Aimee Raymond officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church memorial fund or Bereavement Ministry, 1089 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

You are now able to share their respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia Ann Wilde, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 4, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.