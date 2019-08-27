Patricia Ann Moore, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Moore, age 77 went to her Father in Heaven at 5:32 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born November 26, 1941 in Salem, the daughter of the late Lawrence Yates and Rebecca Jane (Snyder) Yates Holmes.

Patricia was a 1959 graduate of Salem High School. She had worked at American Health Care, previously worked for Farmer’s National Bank and the Ravenna Arsenal during the Vietnam War. Patricia was a homemaker.

Her husband, James A. Moore whom she married January 13, 1973, preceded her in death January 24, 1993.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Stark Memorial with Rev. Robert Rowley officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

