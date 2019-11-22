Patricia Ann Kalbfell, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Kalbfell died peacefully in her sleep Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Salem North Healthcare.

She was born January 21, 1934, in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late Edward and Rose (Rodgers) Kalbfell.

Patricia made her home with her best friend, Elizabeth Thatcher, for 45 years.

She attended Phillips Christian Church and was true to her faith always.

Patricia worked with veterinarian Dr. Floyd Stanley of Salem and she helped with children learning to read at Reilly School. She attended sight saving school in Alliance and received her GED.

Survivors include a sister, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Laughlin.

Calling hours will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to Phillips Christian Church Sunday School Class, 35459 Salem Grange Road, Salem, OH 44460.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to Patricia’s family, please visit our floral section.